Sun 31st Jan, 2021

GABBA President reveals Gibraltar to compete in 2021 World u15 Skills Challenge qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2021

GABBA President John Goncalves has revealed that Gibraltar’s Under 15 basketball will be competing in the European qualifiers for the 2021 World u15 Skills Challenge. Mr Goncalves, who was also selected in 2019 as one of three vice presidents of FIBAEurope, the European branch of basketball's governing body made the announcement at a meeting of...

