GABBA President reveals Gibraltar to compete in 2021 World u15 Skills Challenge qualifiers
GABBA President John Goncalves has revealed that Gibraltar’s Under 15 basketball will be competing in the European qualifiers for the 2021 World u15 Skills Challenge. Mr Goncalves, who was also selected in 2019 as one of three vice presidents of FIBAEurope, the European branch of basketball's governing body made the announcement at a meeting of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here