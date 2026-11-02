GABBA U14 Girls start with a win

GABBA 56 (Isabella Garcia 14, Ruqayyah Afrah 12, Rose Cocklan 10, Erin Doherty 10) - Barbate 23 [22-2; 6-8; 14-8; 14-5].

The U14 Girls were the last of GABBA’s seven teams in Cadiz League competitions to start the season and they did so on Sunday with a big win against very sporting opposition from Barbate. Our team’s performance reflected the work ethics of coach Andrew Teuma, and the players’ response and commitment. Every one of the nine players got ample court time and scored points, but the most important aspect was the teamwork and unselfish behaviour of all the players, always looking for the free player in their attacking moves. Finally, the team’s free-shot percentage (73%) is worthy of mention, converting eight from eleven attempted, led by Afrah’s six from eight.

Images courtesy GABBA

