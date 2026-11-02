Glacis United beat Europa Point

Europa Point 0-3 Glacis United

Glacis United secured all three points this weekend with two goals scored within three minutes of each other, giving them an early advantage they would not relinquish.

Facing Europa Point, with both sides looking to remain in the top six, the encounter had been expected to be a tense affair.

The deadlock was broken just after the half-hour mark with a beautifully crafted move. Sanders played a through ball before receiving a quick return pass, chipping the ball over a defender and collecting it to strike first time on the volley. It was a sublime finish in a match that had been relatively balanced, although Glacis had shown the greater attacking intent.

Just two minutes later, a floated ball into the six-yard box found Duivenbooden, who controlled before smashing the ball into the roof of the net. The Europa Point defence was caught static as Glacis doubled their advantage.

The Sky Blues looked to respond immediately, but a confident Glacis side were now closing down effectively and able to bring players back to help defend.

Glacis were happy to sit deeper and play patiently, allowing Europa Point to advance. This, however, left the Sky Blues exposed when Glacis broke forward, stretching their opponents and creating space to exploit.

As the first half approached its conclusion, Glacis appeared to have gained effective control of the tempo. Europa Point had yet to seriously test Harry Victor, while Glacis had gradually pushed the Sky Blues further back into their own half. With a two-goal advantage, there was little urgency in the Glacis play.

Europa Point were unable to find a way back into the match, with Glacis doing enough to protect their advantage and secure the points.

Duivenbooden added his second of the afternoon on 70 minutes to put the result beyond doubt.