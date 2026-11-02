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Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

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Sports

Stevens win British Veteran Championships 2026 in Scotland

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd November 2026

Adam Stevens, who competed as part of the Gibraltar team at this summer’s Commonwealth Games, has gone on to win the British Veteran Championships 2026 in Paisley, Scotland.

The Gibraltar athlete secured victory in all four of his contests, three by Ippon and one by Waza-ari.

Although currently competing as an individual and representing Team GB, while training with Angry Chill BJJ, Stevens described the championships as “a high-level event with the best judoka Britain has to offer in the M1 -73kg division”.

Stevens has competed at what he describes as “world international level” this year, improving his position to 368th in the IJF world rankings for the -73kg category.

Self-funded, and with the support of local sponsors, he has competed in events across Asia, America, Africa and Europe.

This week, he will also compete for Great Britain at the Kurash World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. Kurash, he explained, is “basically stand-up judo, so no groundwork”.

Stevens has described local sponsorship as a “huge help” in enabling him to continue competing internationally and putting Gibraltar on the map.

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