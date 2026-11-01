Mons Climb to fourth after tough victory

College 1975 should have been an easy opponent for Mons Calpe, who were looking to climb into fourth place in the table with a victory.

It was, however, to prove a difficult encounter for Mons Calpe, who found themselves held scoreless throughout the first half.

It was not until the 47th minute that they finally broke the deadlock. An own goal by Pacheco Lopez opened the scoring to give Mons Calpe the lead.

Mons Calpe had to wait until the final six minutes to extend their advantage. An assist from Marcel Picazzo set up Adam Gracia to score in the 84th minute.

The victory lifts Mons Calpe into fourth place, three points ahead of Glacis United, who face Europa Point. The latter are themselves three points behind Glacis United.