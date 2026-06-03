GABBA U14 go down to stronger opponents

Cádiz League Under 14 Girls B Final:

Chiclana 84 - GABBA 39 (Erin Doherty 18) [13-16; 25-4; 20-12; 26-7]

Andrew Teuma’s young team were up for it a week before the final, having won their last 10 matches. Unbeaten since St Valentine’s Day, when they suffered their second defeat against Chiclana, the team they were due to face in the final. This was their 3rd defeat in the first 10 matches of the regular season, but they went on to successfully complete the 16-match schedule and then knock out the other Group’s top two teams with convincing displays on the way to the final.

As it happened, one of their leading players, Erin Doherty, suffered an injury early in the first match in Chiclana, and was not in Gibraltar when the teams met in the TSH, so it was hoped that, with a full team, it could be third-time-lucky.

Alas, wretched luck struck when the team’s top scorer, Briella Bagu, suffered an ankle injury doing the week and was out of the final. An already uphill task became even steeper. This is not a one-player team but Briella’s contribution throughout the season - 289 points in 15 regular season matches (av. 19.3 per match), increasing to 106 in the knockout phase (av. 26.5) - was a fundamental factor in the team’s success, apart from being the team captain, always encouraging her team-mates. And, not forgetting her 36 points, the highest by any GABBA player in the Cádiz League this season, scored precisely against Chiclana in the TSH.

The final was played on Saturday in Chiclana, the significant home advantage earned by the team obtaining the highest ranking in the regular season. GABBA overcame a shaky start to overturn an 8-2 deficit in the first 5 minutes, to lead 16-13 at the end of the first quarter. They were still ahead (19-20) 4 minutes into the second quarter, but then collapsed against Chiclana’s defensive variations: a very aggressive press or a brilliantly executed zone.

The hosts rattled off 19 points in the 6 minutes to half-time, and followed up with a

10-0 burst in the first 4 minutes of the third quarter. GABBA failed to add to their score during these 10 minutes, it was now 48-20 and hopes of success had vanished.

A clearly dejected team received the trophy awarded to the runners-up, and individual medals. This team has to look back with pride and satisfaction at the way they represented Gibraltar, GABBA, their sponsors (CEPSA Gibraltar Ltd, XAPO Bank, and IBEX Insurance) and, above all, their supporters, relatives and themselves.