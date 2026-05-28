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Thu 28th May, 2026

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Sports

GABBA U16 Men Visit Andorra

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By Guest Contributor
28th May 2026

The Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association (GABBA) Under-16 Men’s team brought their
season to a fitting and demanding close with a trip to the TIMXP May One tournament in
Andorra, an event that tested both their resilience and potential at a high level of
competition.
Facing strong Catalan opposition, the squad endured an intense schedule of four games
across just two days. Each contest provided a stern challenge, with well-rounded and
disciplined teams pushing Gibraltar’s young players to raise their standards on both ends of
the court. The tournament not only marked the conclusion of their Cádiz league campaign,
but also offered a valuable benchmark for those aspiring to future national team selection.
A standout moment of the weekend came as the team stepped onto the court at the home
arena of MoraBanc Andorra. Competing on the same parquet graced by professionals in the
Liga Endesa was a memorable experience for the players, adding an extra layer of
inspiration to an already significant trip.
Beyond the results, the tournament served as an important developmental milestone. The
fast-paced format, physical opposition, and competitive environment demanded focus,
teamwork, and adaptability—qualities that will be crucial as these players continue their
progression within Gibraltar basketball.
The trip would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors AMS
Accounting, as well as the backing of GSAC and the GSLA. Their contributions ensured that
the team could benefit from this high-level experience, one that will undoubtedly leave a
lasting impact on these young athletes as they look ahead to the future

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