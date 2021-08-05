GABBA U18s in Albania
GABBA’s Under 18 have been playing in the FIBA Under 18 European Challengers this week in Albania with their first two matches seeing them face defeat against Andorra and later Luxembourg. Today Thursday the U18s play their last group G match against Malta. In their first match against Andorra, having been behind in the first...
