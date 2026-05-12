GABBA Under 14 Girls ease into semi-finals

Cadiz 37 - GABBA 69 (Briella Bagu 28, Erin Doherty 15, Chloe Balban 12, Ruqayyah Afrah 10), [4-25; 8-20; 6-18; 19-6]; Aggregate score: 63-145.

Having won the First Leg of the Quarter-Final by 50 points, a place in the Semi-Finals was a foregone conclusion. Leading by 35 points midway through the second period, Coach Andrew Teuma opted to use the remainder of the match as a training exercise, with all 12 players enjoying meaningful court time. Nevertheless, the lead stretched to 45 by the end of the third quarter, before the home team staged a spirited revival in the last quarter.

GABBA will now play Prado, winners of Group B and unbeaten throughout the competition, in the Semi-Finals. They are scheduled to make the long journey to Prado del Rey on Friday for the First Leg 7:30 pm tip-off. The Second Leg will be played on the new floor at TSH on Saturday 23rd at 12 noon.