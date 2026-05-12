GSA held Open Masters with Flores winning 40+ category

The Gibraltar Squash Association had a busy weekend with its Open Masters tournament taking place over three days.

Gibraltar enjoyed success in the men’s 40+ category, with Ivan Flores Vela facing fellow Gibraltarian Christian Navas in the final, Ivan taking the title.

In the women’s 40+ category, Victoria Griffin went one better than Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens by reaching the final, although she was defeated by England’s Beverley Brockway. Colleen, meanwhile, finished third.

Gibraltar’s other finalist was Mark Downing in the men’s 70+ category, where he faced Pedro Dominguez Vazquez, with the Spaniard taking the title. Fellow Gibraltarian Patrick Nerney finished third.

The Gibraltar Masters Open 2026, played at the Europa Sports Complex, saw players from across the globe take part. Among the winners was Matthew Hall from England in the men’s 35+ category, with Gibraltar’s Ivan Vinales finishing third in the same event.

Three categories were won by players from England, while another three titles went to players from Spain.

Players from Scotland, Germany, Czechia, Portugal, Hungary, Croatia, Türkiye, Colombia and Romania took part, with events contested in the men’s 35+, 40+, 50+, 55+, 60+ and 70+ categories, as well as the women’s 40+ category.

Results:

Men’s 35+

Matthew Hall (England)

Luis Miguel Alba Jimenez (Spain)

Ivan Vinales (Gibraltar)

Men’s 40+

Ivan Flores Vela (Gibraltar)

Christian Navas (Gibraltar)

Miguel Gomez (Spain)

Men’s 50+

Wayne Beglan (England)

Juan Gabriel Iranzo Escolano (Spain)

Zélio Neto (Portugal)

Men’s 55+

Pedro Moreno Diaz (Spain)

Matthew Theodoris (England)

Robert Alexa (Czechia)

Men’s 60+

Pedro Rios (Spain)

Mats Edahl (Sweden)

Wenceslao Garcia Duran (Spain)

Men’s 70+

Pedro Dominguez Vazquez (Spain)

Mark Downing (Gibraltar)

Patrick Nerney (Gibraltar)

Women’s 40+

Beverley Brockway (England)

Victoria Griffin (Gibraltar)

Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens (Gibraltar)

images courtesy Gibraltar Squash Association



FINAL DAY OF PLAY RESULTS

10:30

Men 70+ (Positions 7-9) – Round 3

Robert Gordon (ESP) bt John Potton (GIB) 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7

Men 70+ (Positions 1-3) – Round 3

Pedro Dominguez Vazquez (ESP) bt Patrick Nerney (GIB) 11-0, 11-0, 11-0

Men 70+ (Positions 4-6) – Round 3

Bryan Francis (ENG) bt Len Goss (ENG) 11-2, 11-6, 6-11, 12-10

Men 60+ (Positions 5-8) – Final

Toni Molina Rochina (ESP) bt Félix Sánchez Caparrós (ESP) 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-2

Men 60+ (Positions 5-8) – 3rd/4th Place

Timothy Mcglynn (ENG) bt Pavel Mach (CZE) 11-9, 11-2, 11-8

Men 60+ (Positions 9-12) – Final

Kevin Hugh (ENG) bt Alan Pilkington (GBR) 11-0, 10-12, 11-5, 11-13, 11-7

Men 60+ (Positions 9-12) – 3rd/4th Place

Victor Soiza (GIB) bt Uwe Eugen Buettgenbach (GER) walkover

11:00

Women 40+ (Positions 7-9) – Round 3

Blanca Cobos Daniel (ESP) bt Tyrene Rogers (GIB) 10-12, 17-19, 12-10, 11-5, 11-8

Men 40+ (Positions 13-16) – 3rd/4th Place

Ricardo Cravo (POR) v Paul Baggaley (GIB) – cancelled

Women 40+ (Positions 1-3) – Round 3

Beverley Brockway (ENG) bt Victoria Griffin (GIB) 11-6, 11-9, 11-6

Men 60+ (Positions 13-15) – Round 2

Peter Middleton (ENG) bt Robert Hamilton (GIB) 11-0, 11-0, 11-0

Men 40+ (Positions 13-16) – Final

Liam Roche (GIB) bt Gino De Haro (GIB) 11-8, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4

Men 50+ (Positions 5-7) – Round 2

János Kozma (HUN) bt Graham Ray (ENG) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8

Men 40+ (Positions 1-4) – 3rd/4th Place

Miguel Gomez (ESP) bt Gergely Pasztor (HUN) 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 11-8

Men 40+ (Positions 5-8) – Final

Marko Bozic (CRO) bt Ricardo Andres Rojas Arias (COL) 11-7, 2-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9

11:30

Men 40+ (Positions 5-8) – 3rd/4th Place

Emre Bengu (TUR) bt Francisco Perez (ESP) walkover

Women 40+ (Positions 4-6) – Round 1

Nicoleta Balasiu (ROM) bt Julianna Wéber (HUN) walkover

Men 60+ (Positions 1-4) – Final

Pedro Rios (ESP) bt Mats Edahl (SWE) 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 5-11

Men 60+ (Positions 1-4) – 3rd/4th Place

Wenceslao Garcia Duran (ESP) bt Nigel Swain (ENG) 11-9, 12-10, 11-8

Men 35+ – Round 5

Ivan Vinales (GIB) bt Salvador Regalado (ESP) 11-4, 11-6, 13-11

Men 60+ (Positions 13-15) – Round 3

Peter Middleton (ENG) bt Mark Torres (GIB) 11-7, 12-10, 11-8

12:00

Men 55+ – Round 5

Pedro Moreno Diaz (ESP) bt Colin William Davis (GIB) 11-9, 11-7, 1-11, 8-11, 11-7

Men 55+ – Round 5

Matthew Theodoris (ENG) bt Robert Alexa (CZE) 5-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-4

Men 35+ – Round 5

Matthew Hall (ENG) bt Pedro Rios Perez (ESP) 12-10, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 11-4

12:30

Men 50+ (Positions 5-7) – Round 3

János Kozma (HUN) bt Michael Hernandez (GIB) 11-3, 11-3, 11-5

Men 55+ – Round 5

Filipe Costa Mota (POR) bt Justin Chipolina (GIB) walkover

Men 50+ (Positions 1-4) – Final

Wayne Beglan (ENG) bt Juan Gabriel Iranzo Escolano (ESP) 11-6, 11-6, 13-11

Men 50+ (Positions 1-4) – 3rd/4th Place

Zélio Neto (POR) bt Julio Cesar Ortiz Rojas (ESP) 11-9, 4-11, 2-11, 11-7, 11-6

13:00

Men 35+ – Round 5

Luis Miguel Alba Jimenez (ESP) bt Nicholas Ellul (GIB) walkover

Women 40+ (Positions 1-3) – Round 2

Beverley Brockway (ENG) bt Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens (GIB) 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4

Men 40+ (Positions 1-4) – Final

Ivan Flores Vela (GIB) bt Christian Navas (GIB) 11-4, 11-6, 13-11