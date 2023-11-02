Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

GABBA’s Youth Development officer in Estoril Get-Together Conference

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd November 2023

Last weekend GABBA’s Youth Development Officer Jason McMahon travelled to Estoril, Portugal to attend FIBAs U14 Get-together conference hosted by the Portuguese Basketball Federation.
The visit to Portugal came about just days after Mr McMahon, along with his colleague at GABBA had organised the first Interschool basketball tournament in Gibraltar since 2018, bringing back competitive basketball at school level away from the youth domestic leagues.
The three days at the FIBA’s U14 Get-Together conference comprised of showcasing their Methodology and structure at grassroots. These clinics were as follows :

FIBA Europe Youth Basketball Strategy – programs and projects - Radmila Turner, FIBA

FIBA Europe Coaching programs - Michael Schwarz, FIBA.

Offensive Model for U14 teams – FPB clinic - Rui Nazário and Bruno Cazeiro.

1v1 Fundamentals and Drills - Molly McDowell, FIBA.

Basketball training with young players - Alejandro Vaquera, FIBA.

Building a Half-Court Defense (1v1 to 5v5) - Molly McDowell, FIBA.

Speed and coordination training with U14 players - Alejandro Vaquera, FIBA.

Portuguese system for talent development from mini basketball to senior level - Nuno Mania, FPB National Technical Director.

Speaking after his arrival Mr McMahon commented, “the beauty of our sport is we get to spend time with amazing people who inspire and teach us to be better at our craft. This weekend’s @fiba U14 get-together in Estoril, Portugal I got to reunite with close friends Michael Schwarz l, Head of Coaching Department of FIBA Europe and my FECC 2007-09 Classmate Rui Alves from the Portuguese Basketball Federation which we both graduated at FECC.”
With the school mid-term break also pausing all youth basketball this week, the trip to Portugal did not impact on the local grassroots development but saw GABBA continue being busy developing its own personnel.

