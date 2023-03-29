Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gabriel Moreno launches thirteenth poetry book

By Guest Contributor
29th March 2023

By Elena Scialtiel

Local poet and musician, Gabriel Moreno, is launching his thirteenth book – the fifth in English - on April 4 in London, at the Seven Jazz Quarters, with a piano recital during which selected poems will be read.

A special launch is scheduled for July 5 in Gibraltar, with a soirée devoted to local fans.

Published by Patuka Press and funded by the Ministry of Culture, this poetry collection is titled ‘Heart Mortally Wounded by Six Strings’, a nod to Federico García llorca’s poem Corazon malherido por cinco espadas, where the five swords are replaced by the six strings of a classic guitar, instrument always accompanying Mr Moreno’s performances.

He also adds the word ‘mortally’ to remind readers about living in the moment and being inspired by it.

“I write about the pursuit for language, culture and identity, about Gibraltar’s – and mine – mix of Mediterranean and English culture, how they run parallel, or overlay, and how one can find individual artistic identity on this blurred horizon,” Mr Moreno said.

Topics range from love, music, art, adventure, culture, politics, society, existentialism, effects of the pandemic.

“Poetry is the quest for the truth, so I am seeking my own version of it, peering beyond the mainstream of news and opinions we’re bombarded with,” Mr Moreno said.

The overall message of both his poetry and song is to seek truth, identity in life and art, encompassing, exploring, understanding and accepting all influences: “Mix them all, to create something unique and true to yourself that can be inspirational to yourself and your community,” is the bottom line.

To young poets dreaming to following his footsteps he recommends to find their original voice, away from commercial influences, Mr Moreno said: “Songwriting is not a career but a personal relationship with each song, and a journey for the soul. It is about having something constructive to say, and the need to say it artistically.”

This book took three years to put together, and now is available from Amazon, GabrielMoreno.co.uk, and soon to be purchased in Gibraltar from the John Mackintosh Hall.

As a self-styled minstrel, Mr Moreno prides himself of having created a new form of expression in poetry and music, consistent with his social and artistic creed, and he is busy on the live music scene with his band Quivering Poets.

Together, they are currently polishing their fifth studio album, Wound in the Night, featuring his trademark sound of musical fusion, and infusion, from the crossroads of culture influencing his poetics, such as flamenco, blues, oriental, jazz, where the guitar is always queen.

Soon, the Quivering Poets will embark on a 42 week tour of Europe stretching until early 2024, starting from 12 shows in Italy from April 20, followed by 20 dates in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands - and others TBA.

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Travelling pianist visits Gibraltar

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Tipping to retire after two decades leading Gibraltar Finance

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GAMPA wins top prize in Drama Festival

28th March 2023

Features
Danza Academy’s talent and hard work on display at Move It dance convention

24th March 2023

Features
Drama Festival judge eyes memorable scenes on stage

24th March 2023

Features
Stylos returns with success from London dance convention

24th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023