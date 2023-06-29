Gabriel Moreno to launch ‘art attack’ next week

Former Cultural Ambassador Gabriel Moreno will launch a multi-pronged ‘art attack’ on his hometown, featuring the launch of his latest book, his latest single from his upcoming album and a presentation of a new bilingual John Keats publication introduced by Rafael Cruz.

Gabriel will also be giving a couple of concerts at the Kasbar, one of them featuring Adrian Pisarello. Local troubadour, poet, author and singer songwriter Gabriel Moreno is very excited at the prospect of visiting Gibraltar in early July, having just got back from a successful European tour.

On Wednesday July 5 at 7pm he launches his latest book, ‘Heart Mortally Wounded by Six Strings’, at ‘Book Gem,’ the new bookshop at Inces Hall. The book launch will feature readings from Giordano Durante and his father Charles, both friends and colleagues from the local writers community.

On Thursday July 6, at 8.30pm at the Kasbar, Gabriel Moreno and Ned Cartwright will play and launch his new single ‘Shutter on Your Eyes’. There will also be the presentation of a new bilingual work on John Keats, a publication by Goat Star Books, which will be introduced by Rafael Cruz.

On Friday July 7, Gabriel will headline a second concert at the Kasbar at 8.30 pm which will also feature local singer/songwriter Adrian Pisarello playing his own half-hour set of well-known originals.

Merchandise will be on sale at both concerts and advance orders for Gabriel Moreno’s new album will also be taken.

If you wish to put yourself in the firing line for this ‘art attack’, tickets may be obtained from wegottickets.com.

Numbers are limited due to the size of the venue so don’t be disappointed, be timely and get your tickets now to become an art target. Tickets are selling fast.