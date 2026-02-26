Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gabriel Moreno to present trilingual poetry book ‘Gibraltar’ at Book Gem

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2026

Poet and musician Gabriel Moreno and editor Rafael Cruz will arrive in Gibraltar on February 27 to present a new trilingual poetry collection titled ‘Gibraltar’, published by Goat Star Books.

The book, which features poems in English, Spanish and Llanito, will be launched at Book Gem on Friday February 27 at 7pm.

Mr Moreno will read poems from the collection during the event and will also perform new songs from his repertoire, including the world premiere of an unpublished Leonard Cohen lyric he has been commissioned to put into song.

The launch celebrations will continue on Saturday February 28 with a special event and performance at El Kasbah.

The second evening will also include guests from the London folk scene.

