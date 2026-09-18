Autumn programme brings art, literature and Christmas events to Gibraltar

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced its autumn cultural programme for 2026, with art, literature and Christmas events featuring prominently in this year’s schedule.

The programme includes a range of events organised or supported by GCS from October through to the New Year.

The Celebration of Opera Autumn Concert will take place on October 21, alongside the opening of the 53rd International Art Exhibition, which runs from October 21 to 31.

Main Street Morning Entertainment is scheduled for October 24, followed by Bonfire Night on November 5.

The Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival will take place from November 9 to 15, with the Autumn Poetry Prize Giving on November 10 and the Autumn Bookmark Prize Giving on November 11.

The Christmas Festival of Lights is scheduled for November 20, with Christmas Attractions running from November 20 to January 5.

The Cultural Awards will be held on November 25, followed by Christmas Saturday events on December 5 and December 12.

Candlelight: Christmas on Strings will take place on December 14 and 15, while the New Year celebrations are scheduled for December 31.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “As in previous years, the Autumn Programme will no doubt get everyone into the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas.”

“I wish to thank GCS and all the organisations collaborating on these events for preparing an exciting, varied line up for the whole community to enjoy.”