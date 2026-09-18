Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Autumn programme brings art, literature and Christmas events to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced its autumn cultural programme for 2026, with art, literature and Christmas events featuring prominently in this year’s schedule. 

The programme includes a range of events organised or supported by GCS from October through to the New Year. 

The Celebration of Opera Autumn Concert will take place on October 21, alongside the opening of the 53rd International Art Exhibition, which runs from October 21 to 31. 

Main Street Morning Entertainment is scheduled for October 24, followed by Bonfire Night on November 5. 

The Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival will take place from November 9 to 15, with the Autumn Poetry Prize Giving on November 10 and the Autumn Bookmark Prize Giving on November 11. 

The Christmas Festival of Lights is scheduled for November 20, with Christmas Attractions running from November 20 to January 5. 

The Cultural Awards will be held on November 25, followed by Christmas Saturday events on December 5 and December 12. 

Candlelight: Christmas on Strings will take place on December 14 and 15, while the New Year celebrations are scheduled for December 31. 

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “As in previous years, the Autumn Programme will no doubt get everyone into the festive spirit in the run up to Christmas.” 

“I wish to thank GCS and all the organisations collaborating on these events for preparing an exciting, varied line up for the whole community to enjoy.” 

 

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Additional morning bus services added on Eastside and South District

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne: “I felt incredibly proud, not just for myself but for Gibraltar”

17th September 2026

Features
Bosom Buddies’ Model for a Day fashion parade highlights local talent

17th September 2026

Features
The National Day Concert

16th September 2026

Features
A world beneath the waters (I)

15th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026