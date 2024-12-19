Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

GADS and ERS Christmas crochet initiative tops postboxes

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2024

The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS) residents have joined forces to decorate postboxes with knitted seasonal toppers.

This Christmas, members of ERS’ Thursday morning Knitting Club have contributed their hard work and creative endeavours to fashion the postbox topper at the Post Office on Main Street.
Other toppers can be seen across Gibraltar.

A statement from GADS wanted to thank the ERS Activities Department’s Dementia Coordinator, Karen Truman, for working closely with GADS on this and other projects, and Davinia Gustavino and Michelle Garro who volunteered their works to the project.

