Gala dinner and awards to celebrate women’s achievements

Last week’s International Women’s Day 2023 was celebrated with a gala dinner and The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award.

Organised by Ayelet Mamo Shay, the event celebrated the achievements and contributions of women to society in general and to the community of Gibraltar in particular.

The event brought together women and men from different backgrounds, including business leaders and community members.

The awards went to:

• Influencer Award - Alexandra Caruana, PWC Gibraltar

• Diversity and Inclusion Award - Nicole Buckley, PossAbilities

• Business Leader Award - Sharon Garcia, Piece of Cake Gibraltar

• Social Impact Award - Michelle Pereira & Ginella Attard, Women in Need Gibraltar

• Lifetime Achievement Award - Suyenne Perez Catania, Gibraltar Tourist Board

• Health & Wellness Award - Kathryn Morgan, CorreLibre

• Women in Media - Christine Vasquez, GBC

During the Gala dinner, guests were treated to a range of inspirational activities, including an insightful panel, entertainment by a professional dancer, a singer and a magician, networking opportunities, photo booth and a raffle with many great prizes.

"We definitely celebrated IWD in style,” Ms Mamo Shay said.

“I have no doubt that next year we will find more great ladies and at some point, we will make a collection of ladies that we will appear in the second edition of my book The Ladies That Rock The Rock!”

The Ladies That Rock the Rock Team will continue to deliver workshops, delegations, events and much more during the year.