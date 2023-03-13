Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gala dinner and awards to celebrate women’s achievements

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2023

Last week’s International Women’s Day 2023 was celebrated with a gala dinner and The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award.
Organised by Ayelet Mamo Shay, the event celebrated the achievements and contributions of women to society in general and to the community of Gibraltar in particular.
The event brought together women and men from different backgrounds, including business leaders and community members.
The awards went to:
• Influencer Award - Alexandra Caruana, PWC Gibraltar
• Diversity and Inclusion Award - Nicole Buckley, PossAbilities
• Business Leader Award - Sharon Garcia, Piece of Cake Gibraltar
• Social Impact Award - Michelle Pereira & Ginella Attard, Women in Need Gibraltar
• Lifetime Achievement Award - Suyenne Perez Catania, Gibraltar Tourist Board
• Health & Wellness Award - Kathryn Morgan, CorreLibre
• Women in Media - Christine Vasquez, GBC
During the Gala dinner, guests were treated to a range of inspirational activities, including an insightful panel, entertainment by a professional dancer, a singer and a magician, networking opportunities, photo booth and a raffle with many great prizes.
"We definitely celebrated IWD in style,” Ms Mamo Shay said.
“I have no doubt that next year we will find more great ladies and at some point, we will make a collection of ladies that we will appear in the second edition of my book The Ladies That Rock The Rock!”
The Ladies That Rock the Rock Team will continue to deliver workshops, delegations, events and much more during the year.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Through hundreds of unseen negatives, an artist connects with her grandfather

13th March 2023

Features
RGP and GDP qualify as Licensed Search Officers

13th March 2023

Features
RGP officers trained on interacting with people with dementia

13th March 2023

Features
Insight into HMS Trent

13th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023