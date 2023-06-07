Galia plays for Gaditana selection

Gibraltarian young football talent Jake Galia was selected for the Selecion Gaditana after playing this past season with San Roque C.D where they achieved the provincial league championship, with three games to spare. The team was the second best top goal scoring team in the league and the least to concede.

“Jake Galia played a pivotal role within his team adapting to a new role as centre back as his abilities to read the game, intercept, pass coupled with his strong tackling nature encouraged his technical team to position him in this new role which he has embraced,” his father told the Chronicle.

“In the Gaditana selection Jake had to go numerous times to training in Cadiz in preparation for the tournament not knowing if he would make the final squad, thankfully he did and has had to adapt to another position different to the one he plays in his club football, this time as right or left wing.”

The final squad travelled to San Lucar de Barameda to compete in the Trofeo de Andalucía de seleciones provinciales, where selections from all provinces of Andalucía would compete against each other, the Gaditana selection were drawn against Granada, Malaga and Jaen. The first game was against Granada, where the team were slow off the blocks losing 2-0 at half time, however, they managed to draw 2-2 well into the 2nd half however they had a disallowed goal for an inexistent off side and conceded a goal in an off side position, the match referee agreed he made a mistake after watching the replay after the game. Unfortunately They lost 3-2.

The second game saw them against the Malaga selection, a game they dominated from start to finish, hitting the woodwork three times, had a goal disallowed. Unfortunately Malaga scored the only chance they had upfront, the game finishing in a 1-1 draw. The final game was against Jaen, the boys knew they needed a win and did so in emphatic fashion, dominating the game from start to finish, taking the three points home with a 3-1 victory. This victory meant that the Gaditana selection were drawn on points with Malaga and even though they had a better goal average, a rule about squad ages meant that they would miss out on the 3rd and 4th place playoff as the Malaga selection had a younger age squad average by eight days.

