Galliano and Hewitt of to a great start in World Cup of Darts

With a 74.9 average on three darts the youthful pairing of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt, representing Gibraltar in the World Cup of Darts made short work in their first match against Guyana.

The latter, debutants in the competition, and having faced defeat against Australia the previous evening needed a win to keep themselves in contention.

However, Gibraltar’s duo didn’t need to go to the full seven legs taking the win on the fifth leg with a 4-1 win. This an excellent way to prepare for their next match against defending champions Australia.

The World Cup of Darts is taking place at the Eissporthalle starting yesterday and ending on June 18th. The event can be followed live on Sky Sports.

Gibraltar’s next match scheduled for the evening session. The session itself starts at 1900 local time, 1800 BST.

JOB DONE FOR GIB! 🇬🇮 Gibraltar's youthful duo of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt are off and running with a comfortable win over Guyana. 📺 https://t.co/HgMD2ZD0g1#WorldCupofDarts | Group C pic.twitter.com/PICSAq4FRM — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 16, 2023