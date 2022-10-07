Galliano heads to Wigan to represent Gibraltar at World Youth Championships

Gibraltar darts player Craig Galliano arrived in Wigan for PDC Development Tours 21-24 and the World Youth Championship on Sunday.

Justin Hewitt, who was also due to travel to Wigan for the last four professional darts association development tour events was unable to travel due to medical advice. Sean Negrette will also be participating in the development tour.

For Craig Galliano Sunday will be a big day as he represents Gibraltar in the 2022 PDC Winmau World Youth Championship which entered its twelfth edition.

The PDC World Youth Championship is organised by the Professional Darts Corporation for darts players aged between 16 and 23.

The group stage and knock-out phase from the last 32 to the semi-finals will be played at the Robin Park Tennis Centre with the final due to take place on 27 November 2022 at Butlin's Minehead.

Ted Evetts who would have been the defending champion unable to defend his title due to the age limit.