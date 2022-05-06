Galliano joins Hewitt for World Cup of Darts Gib team
After six World Cup of darts qualifiers it will be Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano who will represent Gibraltar at the World Cup of darts to be played in Frankfurt - Germany from the 16th to the 19th of June live on sky sports . Justin had already gained the first spot winning four out...
