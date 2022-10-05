Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Game On: Sports locked in for Victoria 2026

By Guest Contributor
5th October 2022

An action-packed program of sports has been unveiled as the Commonwealth’s best athletes prepare to compete across regional Victoria in just over three years. 
The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia is today unveiling the full Sport Program for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.
Golf, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Shooting Para Sport, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para Cycling Track have been added to the already impressive sports line-up, while Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.
Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para disciplines in Golf, Coastal Rowing and the Road Race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible.
Shepparton will host a suite of cycling events – staging both men’s and women’s time trials for the road race, as well as the BMX Racing competition, with the full program of event locations to be announced in the coming weeks.
More than 100 athletes will be competing alongside hundreds of support staff, coaches and event organisers across the action-packed BMX racing competition.
Shepparton will also welcome a major festival alongside the sport program, an exciting array of events, experiences and exhibitions will tap into the region’s vibrant cultural scene, making the most of live theatre, craft and galleries – including the world-class Shepparton Art Museum.
It is estimated the Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 fulltime equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony.
For more information about the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, visit vic.gov.au/victoria2026.
Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said,
“We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up.
“The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sport Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball.
“The Program is rooted in the CGF’s 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement.”
“Commonwealth Games Australia is delighted with the inclusion of the new sports and disciplines for Victoria 2026 to take the Games into an exciting new era,” said Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston  

FULL LIST OF SPORTS
Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving)
Athletics & Para Athletics
Badminton
3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball
Boxing
Beach Volleyball
Coastal Rowing
Cricket T20 (Women’s)
Cycling (BMX)
Cycling (Mountain Bike)
Cycling (Road)
Cycling (Track & Para Track)
Golf
Gymnastics (Artistic)
Hockey
Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls
Netball
Rugby Sevens
Shooting & Shooting Para Sport
Squash
Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis
Triathlon & Para Triathlon
Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting

Source CGF

Most Read

Local News

Three boys rescued off Gibraltar after kayak sinks, leaving them adrift at sea for two days

Tue 4th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain optimistic of UK/EU treaty on Gib despite its ‘diabolical’ complexity

Tue 4th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Clear on self-determination and sovereignty, CM says Gib treaty could break from ‘historical discord’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Local News

‘Come and see for yourselves,’ SDGG tells UN

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby announces squad ahead of a Bermuda tour

5th October 2022

Sports
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND

5th October 2022

Sports
Spain and Portugal confirm Ukraine has joined their bid to host 2030 World Cup

5th October 2022

Sports
Europa lead as futsal takes a break

5th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022