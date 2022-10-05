Game On: Sports locked in for Victoria 2026

An action-packed program of sports has been unveiled as the Commonwealth’s best athletes prepare to compete across regional Victoria in just over three years.

The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia is today unveiling the full Sport Program for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines, including nine fully integrated Para sports.

Golf, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Shooting Para Sport, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para Cycling Track have been added to the already impressive sports line-up, while Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.

Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para disciplines in Golf, Coastal Rowing and the Road Race and will work with the Commonwealth Games Federation and relevant international sporting federations to determine if this is possible.

Shepparton will host a suite of cycling events – staging both men’s and women’s time trials for the road race, as well as the BMX Racing competition, with the full program of event locations to be announced in the coming weeks.

More than 100 athletes will be competing alongside hundreds of support staff, coaches and event organisers across the action-packed BMX racing competition.

Shepparton will also welcome a major festival alongside the sport program, an exciting array of events, experiences and exhibitions will tap into the region’s vibrant cultural scene, making the most of live theatre, craft and galleries – including the world-class Shepparton Art Museum.

It is estimated the Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 fulltime equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony.

For more information about the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, visit vic.gov.au/victoria2026.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said,

“We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up.

“The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sport Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball.

“The Program is rooted in the CGF’s 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement.”

“Commonwealth Games Australia is delighted with the inclusion of the new sports and disciplines for Victoria 2026 to take the Games into an exciting new era,” said Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston

FULL LIST OF SPORTS

Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving)

Athletics & Para Athletics

Badminton

3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Boxing

Beach Volleyball

Coastal Rowing

Cricket T20 (Women’s)

Cycling (BMX)

Cycling (Mountain Bike)

Cycling (Road)

Cycling (Track & Para Track)

Golf

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Hockey

Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Shooting & Shooting Para Sport

Squash

Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis

Triathlon & Para Triathlon

Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting

Source CGF