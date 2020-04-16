GAMPA launches online cultural program

The Gibraltar Academy for Music and Performing Arts has launched an online cultural program which includes storytelling sessions, performances from the Gibraltar Youth Choir, monologues from the acting students and living room music sessions.

The program was launched in collaboration with GCS and the younger acting students have been entertaining online audiences with jokes recorded from their homes and are now working on a tongue twister challenge soon to be released.

The videos can be seen on the GAMPA Faceb

The students also joined forces with Sustainable Gibraltar in promoting Earth Hour on March 28, with many GAMPA families taking part.

Members of the Gibraltar Youth Choir, under the direction of Principal Christian Santos, recorded two songs ‘True Colours’ and ‘When You Believe’, and created group videos, released on GAMPA facebook page and receiving over 15,000 views.

GAMPA has also recently begun to offer their students online classes.

Students can now continue with their musical, acting or singing education from their homes. The option of taking classes online has been extremely popular and very well received by parents and students.

“At this time of physical distancing, it is very important for children and young people to have opportunities to interact with each other and have a platform to be able to express any frustration, anxiety and any other emotions,” GAMPA said.

“As well, as being able to share ideas and celebrate achievements accomplished. With this aim in mind, GAMPA holds weekly zoom chats with students.”

“These chats ensure students do not lose touch with their fellow class mates, come up with plans for future work, look out for each other and continue to strive and grow together during this challenging time.”