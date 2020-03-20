GAMPA records songs for GCS initiative

GAMPA and the Gibraltar Youth Choir has started recording songs at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre yesterday joining the Gibraltar Cultural Services initiative. GAMPA is in the process of recording four different sets with the Gibraltar Youth Choir, a series of monologues and a living-room concert featuring soloists from GAMPA.

Christian Santos, GAMPA director, speaking during the recording session said it was very important “to keep the youth going and the youngsters performing energy” to give some local flavour to our daily entertainment together with Gibraltar Cultural Services so that Gibraltar is kept entertained in the coming weeks.

And as Gibraltar Cultural Services finds more ways of taking Gibraltar Culture into the home, bags of books were yesterday donated from the John Mackintosh Hall Library's Book Crossing stock to the Cancer Relief Gibraltar Book Exchange at Morrisons.

The bags were filled with a selection of paperbacks and children's books.

This is one of the cultural initiatives by GCS to inform, entertain and educate the community.

GCS is also donating and dropping off books at all elderly resident estates including Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House, Sea Master Lodge and Bishop Canilla House.

Meanwhile as more events are postponed or cancelled in the coming weeks, GCS, has now confirmed that the Young Shakespeare Company performances for school children scheduled for May this year have now been cancelled.