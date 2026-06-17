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Wed 17th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Garcia discusses Gibraltar with C24 chair

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia met the chair of the United Nations Committee of 24, Ambassador Menissa Rambally, during a visit to New York, following the Chief Minister’s address to the committee on Monday.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the committee’s consideration of Gibraltar, including the procedures and processes through which it examines matters relating to Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Gibraltar has remained on the United Nations list of Non-Self-Governing Territories pending decolonisation since the list was first established in 1946.

Dr Garcia also met the United Kingdom’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador James Kariuki, to discuss the United Nations process as it relates to Gibraltar and other relevant matters.

The Deputy Chief Minister was due to undertake further Gibraltar Government business before returning to Gibraltar on Wednesday.

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