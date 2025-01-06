Garcia Leads the way

Jason Garcia is top of the Gibraltar Snooker Championships 2025, with a magnificent unbeaten run of 6 out of 6 wins so far. After recording 4 consecutive 2-1 wins, Jason stepped up a gear to win 3-0 against James Neish and then followed that win with another 3-0 win over Harish Viroomal.

Jason now sits top of the table with 20 points. Hot on his heels is previous Champion Michael Kane who defeated James Neish 3-0 hitting breaks of 42, 34 and a fine 51 clearance in the final frame. Michael sits on 20 points with 5 out of 5 wins.

The first match of 2025 will see Jason Garcia play Michael Kane, someone’s undefeated record will go.

Closely behind is Francis Becarra with 19 points. Francis also has 5 out of 5 wins after 3-0 wins over Gareth Cano and Sean Galligan.

The only other unbeaten player is Adrian Holmes, with 5 out of 5 wins as well, after he recorded a 2-1 win over Sean Galligan. Adrian sits on 18 points.

Mukesh Bakhru after losing his first match to Michael Kane has now won his last 3 matches with a 3-0 win over Joe Neary and then following that result with another 2-1 win over Gareth Cano.

