Garcia says treaty will spare Gibraltar from ‘cold and bleak’ no-deal future  

Dr Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party, said 2026 would be marked by the signing, ratification and implementation of a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, without which the Rock’s future could have been “cold and bleak”.

In a New Year message, Dr Garcia said should look at the year ahead with “optimism, hope and positivity”, and this would be reflected in determination to “finally reset our links with the European Union”.

He signalled challenges ahead in that process and said that while the treaty text was agreed in December, “there is still plenty more work to be done”.

“A chain of events has been set in motion which will lead to a new way of doing things in a number of different areas covered by the treaty,” Dr Garcia said.

“It will also establish the rules for the opening of a new window through which to generate economic wealth and prosperity with the huge trading bloc to our north.”

“The legal certainty which the UK-EU Treaty will deliver will be invaluable.”

He said Gibraltar would be “spared the uncertain future” of a no treaty scenario and warned of “considerable delays” that could have resulted at the border from the permanent application of the European Entry-Exit System.

“The knock-on effect of that situation, on a permanent basis, would not have been pretty,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who has played a key role in the treaty negotiation, said the agreement “does not impact on our continued, exclusive British sovereignty, jurisdiction and control”, while acknowledging it “will not be perfect for any party”.

“In a negotiation which effectively involved four parties, Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the EU, there has inevitably been a measure of give and take - so the new treaty will not be perfect for any party,” he said.

“But it represents a safe, secure and beneficial framework for Gibraltar which does not impact on our continued, exclusive British sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.”

He said the choice was between “the treaty on offer or no treaty at all”, adding: “The blunt reality is that our current relationship with the EU is unsustainable and that it can no longer remain as it is.”

Dr Garcia said Gibraltar’s future was “best served by stability and openness”, and that cooperation and “practical solutions” were preferable to “pointless confrontation”.

“Throughout the year, we have continued to engage with our neighbours and partners in a spirit of dialogue and respect,” he said.

“While always ready to stand up for our country, as indeed we have done, cooperation, mutual understanding, and practical solutions are always preferable to pointless confrontation.”

The treaty, he added, will involve changes to Gibraltar’s laws, to administrative practices and the provision of new infrastructure including the new common immigration zone building set to straddle the border as well as a new RGP sub-station in the frontier area.

Dr Garcia said Gibraltar remains “a wonderful place in which to live”, citing the provision of free education and healthcare as example of benefits “we so often take for granted”.

Dr Garcia made no explicit reference to the McGrail Inquiry report but reflected on the challenge of politics, particularly after four terms in office during which Gibraltar has faced two “once in a generation” threats.

“The plain truth is that all Governments make mistakes,” he said.

“And the longer the time in office the greater the potential for this to happen.”

“Fourteen years of consecutive administration since 2011, which have included a once in a generation crisis coupled with a once in a lifetime public health emergency, will take their toll on the hardiest of administrations.”

“It is easy to forget what we have been through and just how much we have overcome together.”

“And it is also true that it is important to learn from those mistakes and to do things better going forward.”

“Trust in politics and in life is earned through action, through clear communication, through responsible decision-making, and through a willingness to listen and to change.”

“In 2026, we will continue to engage openly with our community, ensuring that policy decisions are informed, inclusive, and grounded in the realities of everyday life as well.”