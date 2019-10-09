Garcia urges Fourth Committee to accelerate Gibraltar's removal from UN list
"It is almost as if Gibraltar does not exist," Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia told the United Nations yesterday, as he set out Gibraltar’s plan to ‘accelerate’ its removal from the list of Non Self Governing Territories. Dr Garcia outlined how Gibraltar has been “waiting patiently” on the list of territories awaiting decolonisation for some...
