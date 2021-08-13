Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Gatwick in talks with lenders as restrictions push it to massive loss

By Press Association
13th August 2021

By August Graham, PA City Reporter

Gatwick Airport is in talks with banks to avoid defaulting on its loans as it blamed Government restrictions for pushing it to a multi-million pound loss.

The business said that a year after requesting short-term waivers on its loans, it was again facing pressure and is asking banks for another extension.

While the airport has remained open throughout the first six months of the year, it said that a collapse in passenger demand and Government restrictions had hit business hard.

Pre-tax loss hit £204 million, about 40% lower than the first six months of 2020 when the Covid pandemic was at its worst.

The business was able to save £31.3 million by slashing staff costs nearly in half. It made more than 40% of its employees redundant last year.

“First I would like to thank all our staff for their hard work and fortitude throughout what has no doubt been the most challenging six months the airport has witnessed with its low passenger and air traffic volumes,” said chief executive Stewart Wingate.

“I remain certain that Gatwick will recover and as a business we are financially and operationally well placed for that.”

He added: “In the UK we are all emerging to enjoy more freedoms due to our world class vaccination programme – however we are in danger of squandering the advantage that vaccination programme has afforded us for international travel.

“Our Government needs to act now and remove unnecessary and costly PCR testing requirements for passengers, particularly for those double vaccinated.

“UK travel recovery should not be allowed to lag behind the US and Europe.

“Passengers need the travel rules simplified so they can choose to travel more freely and enjoy much needed breaks and reunions with family and friends which are currently much more attainable for those in Europe and the US.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

More Covid vaccines head to Gibraltar for vulnerable and high-risk children

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ocean and climate work in developing countries receives £16.2m in UK aid

13th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Those pinged by app are ‘four times more likely’ to have Covid-19 – study

13th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Fully vaccinated contacts will not have to isolate but are advised to wear masks - England

12th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Budget ‘doesn’t add up’ to secure a green future – WWF analysis

12th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021