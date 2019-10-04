GBC did not breach broadcasting code, GRA finds
The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority has found that GBC did not breach broadcasting regulations in its treatment of the Independent candidates contesting the general election. This comes after Robert Vasquez, an independent candidate standing for the general election, lodged a complaint against the broadcaster citing bias, unfairness and lack of impartiality by GBC in its planned...
