Sat 24th Oct, 2020

Sports

GBSA announce league to make its return in November

By Stephen Ignacio
24th October 2020

Following meetings this week the Gibraltar Billiards and Snooker Association have announced that
the singles league will return on Tuesday 3rd November.
The GBSA notified its members that following a majority vote at last week’s AGM and ‘by popular
demand’ it was decided that the league format would return to ‘No handicaps and two divisions’.
The League rules will include that games must be played on the allotted week or if rearranged no
longer than the following week (not including illness or holiday which for the later please play games
in advance). The rules also include that it is the responsibility of the player who cannot make the
allotted date/time to contact his/her opponent with a maximum of three misses allowed to be
called.

