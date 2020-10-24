GBSA announce league to make its return in November

Following meetings this week the Gibraltar Billiards and Snooker Association have announced that

the singles league will return on Tuesday 3rd November.

The GBSA notified its members that following a majority vote at last week’s AGM and ‘by popular

demand’ it was decided that the league format would return to ‘No handicaps and two divisions’.

The League rules will include that games must be played on the allotted week or if rearranged no

longer than the following week (not including illness or holiday which for the later please play games

in advance). The rules also include that it is the responsibility of the player who cannot make the

allotted date/time to contact his/her opponent with a maximum of three misses allowed to be

called.