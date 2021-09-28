Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Sports

GBSA to send team to represent Gibraltar in European Championships in Portugal

By Stephen Ignacio
28th September 2021

The GBSA (Gibraltar Billiards & Snooker Association) will be representing Gibraltar at the upcoming European championships in Portugal with Lee Prickman (Gibraltar No1) and Michael J Kane representing Gibraltar. They will enter three of the competitions in the event, the 6 reds, Men’s singles and seniors singles starting on 7th October and finishing on 15th...

