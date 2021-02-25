Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Feb, 2021

GCAB computer literate volunteers available daily

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2021

Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (GCAB) has reminded their computer literate volunteers available daily for people needing technological help.

The Bureau added it is increasingly important for people to have digital access and have the skills and confidence needed to live an included and independent life.

“This will enable them to keep in contact with loved ones, shop online, check information, carry out online banking and pursue hobbies,” GCAB said.

“People not using the internet might find it increasingly difficult to engage with public services and the community and may miss out on opportunities that offer to improve their lives going forward.”

“There are ways you can get help and advice to help you become more experienced with technology and develop new skills that will benefit you with new products and services.”

“GCAB has a bank of volunteers willing to engage, support and encourage people to develop their digital skills and gain confidence.”

“Additionally, if you need any help in downloading or filling in any form, or need guidance with letter writing we can assist via our telephone and online services.”

“In this connection GCAB has introduced an additional telephone line to encourage people to call for digital support.”

This line will be manned by computer literate volunteers every morning from 9am to 12pm.

Alternatively, call 20044881 to arrange an appointment or email: info@cab.gi

