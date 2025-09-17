Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GCS announces autumn cultural programme

Last year's Christmas Fesitval of Lights. Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the cultural programme for autumn 2025, which will feature a series of art, literature and Christmas events.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “Following the popularity and success of our summer events, the Autumn Programme continues to deliver cultural offerings to our community.”

“My thanks to GCS and all collaborators for ensuring Gibraltar has a vibrant calendar of events all year round.”

Further information is available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at the City Hall on 20067236 or by email at info@culture.gi.

GCS Programme of Events:

October

2 Oct – Autumn Classical Concert

3 Oct – A Rocky Passage to Exile (Book Launch)

16 Oct – A Coaching Workshop for Writers

23 Oct – Palabras Al Viento (Book Launch)

28 Oct – The Making of an Artist (Book Launch)

November

5 Nov – Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night

5–14 Nov – 52nd International Art Exhibition

10–16 Nov – Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

10 Nov – Alice’s Table (Book Launch)

10 Nov – Gibraltar Football Down Memory Lane (Book Launch)

12 Nov – Bookmark Competition Prize Giving

21 Nov – Christmas Festival of Lights

21 Nov–6 Jan – Christmas Fun Fair Attractions

26 Nov – Annual Cultural Awards

December

3 Dec – Poetry Competition Prize Giving

6 Dec – Christmas Saturday

13 Dec – Christmas Saturday

13 Dec – Christmas 80’s Party

