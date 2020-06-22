GCS cultural awards call for nominations and announce a new Covid award

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched the Cultural Awards to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture, including a new award for extraordinary achievement during the Covid period.

The GCS Cultural Awards run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, venues, and organisations, throughout this specific one year window.

The categories are the Junior Award for those 15 years and under, the Youth Award for those 16 to 25 years, the Senior Award for those 26 years and over, and the Best Education Project.

The Junior, Youth and Senior awards are open to an individual or group of artists that has shown potential or has displayed real talent, during the last year.

The Best Education Project is for a project that has shown the power of the arts and culture, engaging the community, and creating high-quality artistic outputs, during the last year.

Further awards include the Cultural Ambassador Award for an artist or artistic endeavour which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map, during the last year and the Cultural Space of the Year for a dedicated venue or space used/ or that has been used for the arts and/or a particular

performance, event or exhibition. The award will recognise the group or individual which organised the event.

Two additional awards will be presented which will not be open to public voting.

These are the Gibraltar Cultural Services Special Covid Award, which is a discretionary award given to an individual or group based on an extraordinary achievement during the Covid period and The Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises dedication, commitment and service to the Arts.

“These awards provide a valuable and much needed recognition of the role that Culture plays in our community and of the huge number of people who work hard within the world of the Arts,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“It also gives the community a chance to thank and reward those who work hard in these areas. I urge people to respond and to send in their nominations.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations by category in writing to Gibraltar Cultural

Services, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, GCS, 308 Main Street or via email:

info@culture.gi. Alternatively you can complete a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception. Closing date is Friday, July 10 2020.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3 2020 with all the proceeds collected from the public telephone vote donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.