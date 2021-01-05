GCS cultural online programming returns

The Gibraltar Cultural Services will be resuming its online programming on Wednesday, providing cultural shows, performances and other educational initiatives during the Covid-19 social lockdown.

The various programmes will be scheduled throughout the day, Monday to Friday between 10am to 6pm and streamed on the GCS website (www.culture.gi) and GCS Facebook.

The programmes will vary daily and will include storytelling for children daily at 10am which includes bi-lingual books, dance productions and competitions, Miss Gibraltar pageants, theatre performances, operatic and musical performances and Mario Finlayson Gallery tours with details of artists and artworks.

The programmes will be promoted on a daily basis so that the general public can choose when they want to tune in.

“Once again we will be providing online cultural support to the community, as we did during last spring’s lockdown,” the Minister for Culture John Cortes said.

“The Arts are the heart and personality of any community and we will ensure that it continues to be so during these continuing difficult times.”

“At the same time, I encourage cultural groups and organisations to use the opportunities offered by technology to promote their work and continue their activities remotely and virtually.”