Sun 14th Mar, 2021

GCS donates books to Families In Need

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has donated a selection of books to the charity Families In Need.

The charity’s Nicole Jones supplied GCS with the parents specific requests, which included a selection of educational books to support their children’s studies as well as stories which they can enjoy with them too.

The gifting initiative is in line with the mission of World Book Day, changing lives through a love of books and shared reading.

“GCS is happy to support the great work done by Families In Need and in this way help promote the importance of books and reading,” GCS CEO Seamus Byrne said.

