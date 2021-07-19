Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jul, 2021

GCS invites entries for 48th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
19th July 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 48th Gibraltar International Art Competition.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from November 1 to 13, 2021.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as of October 22, 2021.

A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 per entry fee applicable.
Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.
Prizes are:
• 1st Prize: The Gustavo Bacarisa (prize £5,000)
• 2nd Prize: The Jacobo Azagury (prize £2,000)
• 3rd Prize: The Leni Mifsud (prize £1,500)
• Best Gibraltar Theme: The Rudesindo Mannia (prize £1,000)
• Best Young Artist (16-24 yrs): The Ministry of Culture (prize £1,000)
All the winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.
Entry forms and conditions are available from:
• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates
• The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall
• Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street
• Email: info@culture.gi
• Online: www.culture.gi

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Wednesday 20th October 2021
from 3pm to 7pm.

Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 22nd October 2021.

Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from the 3rd November to 13th November 2021.

For any further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street on telephone 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

