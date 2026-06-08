GCS launches July cultural programme for adults

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched a summer programme of cultural activities for adults throughout July, including painting, local history, literature and creative writing sessions.

The programme, organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will begin on July 14 with a Paint and Brew session led by local artist Charlie Gingell.

Participants will be able to spend the morning painting over coffee and take home their completed artwork.

Dr Ryan Asquez and GCS’s Davina Barbara will lead a Culture Crawl through the old town on July 16, exploring the history and stories behind a number of street names.

The session will end with a drink and pikilavi.

The John Mackintosh Hall Library will open after hours exclusively for adults for the first time on Friday, July 17.

The event will offer guests a glass of bubbly, an opportunity to meet other participants and a literary experience in the library.

The programme will conclude on Thursday, July 23, with a Creative Writing Workshop delivered by Natalie Massetti at BOOKgem.

The sensory session will explore poetry and is aimed at encouraging inspiration.

The full schedule and further information are available at www.culture.gi. Tickets can be booked online through www.buytickets.gi.

Further information is also available by emailing development@culture.gov.gi.