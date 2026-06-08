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Mon 8th Jun, 2026

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Features

GCS launches summer cultural programme for young people

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services has launched a summer programme of workshops and activities for young people as part of the GSLA’s sports, cultural and leisure programme.

The programme, organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will focus on the theme Books Without Borders, encouraging children to explore different cultures, languages and experiences through reading.

The Summer Book Club will return to the John Mackintosh Hall Library from July 1, with sessions every Wednesday from 11am to 12pm until August 26.

Open to children aged eight to 14, the club will explore international stories and themes. Places are limited and advance registration is recommended through the GCS Development Team or the library.

Schoolchildren will also be able to take part in a reading challenge by completing a Reading Passport featuring a range of activities.

Completed passports returned at the end of the summer will be entered into a prize draw. They will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall Library and BOOKgem from June 8.

For younger children, GCS storytellers will hold interactive sessions in local parks and art galleries for those aged three and above.

The programme will also include papercraft, zine-making, Magic Garden and Pop-Up Magic Book workshops.

The full schedule is available at www.culture.gi. Bookings can be made by calling +350 200 41839, while workshop tickets are available online through www.buytickets.gi.

Further information is available by emailing development@culture.gov.gi.

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