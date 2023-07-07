GDA Under 12 National Championship: Leon Del Agua Finishes Season with Style

The inaugural Under 12 National Championship proved to be a remarkable showcase of talent and growth within our youth system.

In the early rounds, we witnessed some surprising upsets, with the top-seeded under 12 player, Shane Martinez, falling to a motivated Kai Alsinas. Another tournament favorite, Colin Torres, also exited early, despite his impressive season. Ollie Pratts showcased remarkable skills as well.

A standout player emerged in young nine year old Leigh Lopez, who showcased a stunning scoring ability and advanced to the final.

In a thrilling climax, Leon expertly utilized his experience to outshine Leigh and claim victory in the final.

Leon, the former number one under 12 player from last season, had faced some challenges this year. However, his exceptional performance in this championship solidifies his status as the National Champion in his age group, reaffirming his determination and skill. - GDA

