Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GDP bids fond farewell to officer who served for 37 years

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2021

Colleagues from the Gibraltar Defence Police gathered recently to bid farewell to a long serving officer after 37 years.

Constable Michael Martinez first joined the police force in 1984 when it was named the Gibraltar Security Police, where he carried out duties such as the Control Room Operator.

The force then rebranded and was named Gibraltar Services Police, where Constable Martinez worked alongside RAF Gibraltar carrying out a range of duties at the North and South Dispersals, the guardroom, North and South barrier and Air Traffic Control Operations.

During his time in the service, he was amongst the first to be trained and assigned as a control room operator when the force only had three radios.

Constable Martinez qualified as a firearms officer in 1999 with the SA80 rifle and with the MP5 carbine in 2003.

At the later stages of his career, he resumed control room operator duties where his knowledge and experience was shared with colleagues to deliver the best police service.

He will conclude his service in the Gibraltar Defence Police today.

Constable Martinez, who is an accomplished musician and a talented portrait artist, said: “I am looking forward to spending more time enjoying my hobbies and with my wife Vivien and children Gabriella and Matthew.”

Most Read

Local News

UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

WISeKey initiative could be catalyst for regional cross-border tech hub

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Govt under pressure over Burke emails on ‘failed’ GHA

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
600,000 children submit entries to stamp design contest hailing pandemic heroes

28th September 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

28th September 2021

Features
Holy Trinity Cathedral has new resident organist

28th September 2021

Features
Star Wars, Back To The Future and Gladiator memorabilia head for auction

28th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021