Thu 17th Oct, 2024

GDP carries out waterborne tactics training

By Chronicle Staff
17th October 2024

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recently conducted a five-week training program focusing on firearms waterborne tactics and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) unarmed tactics at sea. 

The training involved both police vessel coxswains and firearms officers, who were rigorously tested under various challenging conditions, including differing sea states, vessel speeds, and vessel types, ranging from police Rigid Inflatable Boats to the complex task of boarding a tanker.  

The training emphasised the ability of officers to board and take control of vessels traveling at high speeds.  

To compliment the waterborne exercises, the University of Gibraltar (UOG) played a crucial role in the officers’ preparation, offering the use of their Maritime Fire Simulator.  

This simulator replicates the internal structure of a vessel, including ladders and stairways, allowing officers to practice boarding procedures safely while carrying their full gear and weapons.  

“This land-based training has been instrumental in preparing officers for real-life maritime conditions, such as adverse weather and rough seas, by removing the initial pressures of working at sea,” the MOD said in a statement. 

“This new skill set, which will require annual requalification, combines practical drills with theoretical knowledge, ensuring that officers are fully equipped to handle complex maritime scenarios.”  

“The specialised training has significantly enhanced the GDP’s maritime and land-based capabilities, further improving the security and operational effectiveness of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Gibraltar.”  

The GDP extended a special thanks to Green Ports Gibraltar and Captain Nikolaos Pantelidakis, for their critical support in facilitating the training, as well as to the UOG for providing the facilities that ensured the officers were thoroughly prepared.  

GDP Instructor, PC Kevin Jeffries, said: “Despite the difficult and challenging conditions, the officers performed exceptionally well with professionalism and resilience, showcasing their increased operational readiness for future tasks.”  

“A job very well done by the officers, and they should be commended for it.” 

