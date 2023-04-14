Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Apr, 2023

GDP marine unit mechanic requalification

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2023

A member of the Gibraltar Defence Police’s (GDP) marine department has recently returned from an Outboard Engineer Maintainer and Technician qualification course that took place at E P Barrus in Bicester, England.

Mr Akodad conducts boat maintenance within the GDP Marine Department which includes servicing and fault finding of the high powered RHIBs’ outboard engines.

During the one day course, Mr Akodad had a thorough retraining on the new Mercury outboard engine that will be used by the GDP launches. He learnt how to service and maintain the boats’ engines, which included changing engine oils, filters, water pumps and impellers to be able to provide reassurance at sea.

The qualification ensures that the department remains competent and current with the maintenance of this essential equipment.

