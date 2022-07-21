Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GDP Passing Out Parade sees 10 recruits complete training

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2022

Some 10 Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) marked the completion of their initial training with a Passing Out Parade held in the Naval Base.

The GDP’s Chief of Police Rob Allen presented new recruits with their certificates, and for the latest recruits their first warrant cards.

Speaking to the new recruits in the presence of family members, the Chief of Police first welcomed Commodore Tom Guy, who has recently taken over as Commander British Forces Gibraltar.
“You have achieved an early milestone in your careers, having completed your initial training,” Mr Allen said.

“You have a unique status as police officers, and you should use your significant legal powers with integrity and humility at all times.”

“As police officers, sworn under Gibraltar Law, first and foremost you are here to keep people safe – that is your principal objective.”

“The MOD maintains a police force to work with other law enforcement agencies locally to provide the necessary safety and security for the MOD and Her Majesty’s armed forces to carry out their mission in Gibraltar.”

Addressing the recruits following the presentation of their certificates, Commodore Tom Guy said that he was delighted to be in Gibraltar and highlighted the importance of the GDP to British Forces Gibraltar.

The police officers involved were: PC Daubney, PC Prescott, PC Celecia, PC Lombard, PC Avellano, PC Mauro, PC Galliano, PC Gaivizo, PC Benyoussef, PC Stokes.

