Tue 13th Oct, 2020

GDP welcomes new recruits

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2020

New Recruits joining the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) were given a welcome talk by the GDP’s Chief of Police Rob Allen at their Police Headquarters, North Gate House in the Naval Base.

Although all part of the same intake, to ensure Covid compliance, the recruits have been divided into two groups.

“The first group started their initial police training at the beginning of September with the second group starting their training this week,” a statement from British Forces Gibraltar said.

“Tuition to both groups is delivered by officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) supported by a member of the GDP training team.”

The training course for the new recruits lasts for 18 weeks.

Mr Allen spoke about the opportunities within the Force, the specialisms it has to offer, and gave recruits insight of what to expect when working within a police environment, helping them to appreciate that no day “in the office” is ever the same.

“I am glad to see that this year’s recruits have a combination of experience, youth and diversity that the Force will benefit from,” Mr Allen said.

“I am eager to see them teamed up with their new GDP colleagues.”

