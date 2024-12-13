Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Dec, 2024

Local News

GDP welcomes two new recruits

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2024

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) announced that two new recruits Police Constable (PC) Kyle Davis and Police Constable (PC) Ethan Cruz following 24 weeks of training with the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP).

They were immersed in a programme that emphasises the importance of discipline and the responsibilities associated with being part of a uniformed body, highlighting the professionalism and integrity required in such roles.

Their 24 weeks training included a thorough review of the legal framework governing Gibraltar, ensuring they gained a comprehensive understanding of the laws and regulations officers are duty-bound to uphold.

The officers were seconded to the RGP where key policing powers were explored, providing them with insight into the authority and limitations they must navigate to enforce the law effectively.
They also explored self-defence principles, teaching them to balance protecting themselves with the use of appropriate force when required, while also addressing strategies for engaging with individuals experiencing mental health challenges.

In addition, the programme highlights the significance of fitness, not only as a physical requirement but as a cornerstone of resilience and readiness essential for their future policing duties.

PCs Cruz and Davis formally begin their careers within the GDP today with their first shift commencing on the following week.

