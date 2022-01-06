Gedime Motors files plans for new showroom
An application seeking full planning permission for the remodelling and demolition of the existing Gedime Motors showroom to make way for a new showroom, workshop and car park has been filed with the Town Planner. Located at 70-72 Devil’s Tower Road, it is adjacent to a recently approved application for a 16-storey residential block with...
