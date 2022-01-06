Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gedime Motors files plans for new showroom

AKS Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
6th January 2022

An application seeking full planning permission for the remodelling and demolition of the existing Gedime Motors showroom to make way for a new showroom, workshop and car park has been filed with the Town Planner. Located at 70-72 Devil’s Tower Road, it is adjacent to a recently approved application for a 16-storey residential block with...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Garcia says 2022 will be a year of ‘difficult challenges and tough decisions’

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

UK/Spain News

Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

5th January 2022

Opinion & Analysis
This new year embrace change and stay positive

5th January 2022

Sports
Football confirms protocols still in place

5th January 2022

Sports
Ear rings, covid and seven goals marked return of women’s football

5th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022