Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

German broadcaster films opening scene of romantic movie in Gibraltar

Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd October 2019

The opening scenes of a German movie called ‘Summer in Andalucia’ were filmed in Gibraltar last week. The day long film shoot will equate to approximately five minutes location manager Kico Araez told the Chronicle. The German broadcaster RTL’s film is a romantic one where the main star arrives in Gibraltar to meet her love...

