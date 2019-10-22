German broadcaster films opening scene of romantic movie in Gibraltar
The opening scenes of a German movie called ‘Summer in Andalucia’ were filmed in Gibraltar last week. The day long film shoot will equate to approximately five minutes location manager Kico Araez told the Chronicle. The German broadcaster RTL’s film is a romantic one where the main star arrives in Gibraltar to meet her love...
