Germany voices 'complete confidence' in Gibraltar's handling of Iranian tanker detention
The German Government has expressed explicit support for Gibraltar's detention in British waters last month of an Iranian tanker suspected of breaching EU sanctions by shipping crude oil to Syria. The German position was made clear during a press conference this week and comes after the research service of the Bundestag, the German parliament, issued...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here